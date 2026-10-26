Clorox Aktie

Clorox für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856678 / ISIN: US1890541097

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26.10.2026 23:00:00

Should You Forget Clorox Stock Near a 52-Week Low?

Shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX), the maker of Clorox bleach and Purell hand sanitizer, trade about 9% above their 52-week low of $79.12 and down about 27% over the past year. A beaten-down household name with a high yield can look like a bargain. The problem is that the business is still under real pressure, which is why investors may want to stay away for now.

Organic sales, which exclude acquisitions, fell 8% in fiscal 2026, mostly because Clorox was lapping extra shipments to retailers in the previous year. Management expects organic growth of 3.5% to 4.5% in fiscal 2027, which is an improvement, but other problems may continue to weigh on the stock.

The purchase of GOJO, the maker of Purell, should add about 9.5 points to fiscal 2027 net sales. But one-time deal costs will hit product manufacturing, and selling and administrative expenses will weigh on margins.

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