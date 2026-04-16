CVS Health Aktie
WKN: 859034 / ISIN: US1266501006
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16.04.2026 20:00:00
Should You Forget CVS Health and Invest in a Purer Healthcare Play?
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is best known for its pharmacy chain, but it has a diversified healthcare business. It is one of the largest health insurers in the U.S. through Aetna, a leading pharmacy benefits manager, has boosted its presence in primary care, and owns a subsidiary that seeks to partner with biosimilar drugmakers to bring cheaper medicines to market. This level of diversification has disadvantages. It could spread the company's resources thin and lead to less-than-optimal capital allocation -- and lower growth than it otherwise would have -- in each segment. Perhaps opting for a healthcare company that focuses on a single area, like Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), is a better option. Or is it? Image source: Getty Images.Novo Nordisk is a drugmaker. Not only is that all the company does, but it is also significantly focused on metabolic diseases and generates almost all of its revenue from this area. Novo Nordisk has been a leader in the diabetes drug market for a long time. And in recent years, it has established itself as a top player in weight management. Since the market for anti-obesity medicines is rapidly growing, Novo Nordisk may be well-positioned to capitalize on it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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