Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
03.03.2026 21:14:00
Should You Forget Eli Lilly and Buy These Unstoppable Stocks Instead?
Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) big problem is its success in the GLP-1 drug space. Its Mounjaro (for diabetes) and Zepbound (for weight loss) drugs grew sales by 99% and 175%, respectively, in 2025.That's impressive, but Wall Street is perhaps a bit too excited about the stock. Here's why you might want to forget about Eli Lilly and buy GLP-1 laggards Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) instead.It's hard to complain about a pharmaceutical company that has approved drugs in its portfolio that are growing as quickly as those from Eli Lilly. However, there are a few issues to consider. For starters, those levels of sales growth probably aren't sustainable over the long term. Also, Mounjaro and Zepbound basically accounted for nearly all of Lilly's 45% sales growth in 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
