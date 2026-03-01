Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
01.03.2026 11:45:00
Should You Forget Eli Lilly and Buy This Magnificent High-Yield Dividend Stock Instead?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is growing very quickly right now thanks to Mounjaro and Zepbound, its two GLP-1 drugs, the latter of which is approved for weight loss. Mounjaro's sales rose 99% in 2025, and Zepbound's sales were up a shocking 175%.But these two drugs accounted for almost all of Lilly's top-line growth last year. That's a problem in the making -- and why you might want to consider an out-of-favor alternative like high-yielding Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
24.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26