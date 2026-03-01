Eli Lilly Aktie

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

01.03.2026 11:45:00

Should You Forget Eli Lilly and Buy This Magnificent High-Yield Dividend Stock Instead?

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is growing very quickly right now thanks to Mounjaro and Zepbound, its two GLP-1 drugs, the latter of which is approved for weight loss. Mounjaro's sales rose 99% in 2025, and Zepbound's sales were up a shocking 175%.But these two drugs accounted for almost all of Lilly's top-line growth last year. That's a problem in the making -- and why you might want to consider an out-of-favor alternative like high-yielding Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
