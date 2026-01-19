IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
19.01.2026 04:30:00
Should You Forget IonQ and Buy These 2 Tech Stocks Instead?
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the most intriguing pure plays in quantum computing. The company is taking a different approach from most competitors, opting to use trapped-ion technology that uses actual atoms instead of the lab-fabricated quantum bits, or qubits, that most use. While these systems can have some higher upfront costs, atoms are naturally identical, which can help make them more stable. Meanwhile, keeping qubits stable is one of the biggest problems that these companies are trying to solve on their way to creating fault-tolerant quantum computers.For its part, IonQ is one of the accuracy leaders, achieving 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity. While that sounds very high, it's still considered very error prone, but it puts the company ahead of much of the competition. At the same time, IonQ is looking to build an entire quantum ecosystem around its systems, investing in chip, software, and networking capabilities through both internal development and acquisitions. It also has its own manufacturing and research center and a lot of cash on its balance sheet to continue to pursue its goals. That said, this is a company with a $17 billion market cap that's on pace to produce around $110 million in revenue in 2025. As such, you're paying a pretty hefty price for a company whose technology you don't know when or if it will be commercialized. That makes it highly risky, which is why it could be better to invest in some other high-potential reward tech stocks instead. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
