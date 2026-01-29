JPMorgan Chase Aktie

JPMorgan Chase für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 22:03:00

Should You Forget JPMorgan Chase and Buy Nu Holdings Stock Instead?

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial institution that has its hands in all areas of the industry, from investment banking and capital markets to consumer banking and asset management. Its shares have been a big winner, producing a total return of 156% in the past five years (as of Jan. 26). There is a key reason to press pause on the top banking entity, though. Should investors looking to put money to work in the financial services industry consider buying Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) instead?Image source: JPMorgan Chase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JPMorgan Chase & Co.

mehr Nachrichten