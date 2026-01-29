JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
|
29.01.2026 22:03:00
Should You Forget JPMorgan Chase and Buy Nu Holdings Stock Instead?
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial institution that has its hands in all areas of the industry, from investment banking and capital markets to consumer banking and asset management. Its shares have been a big winner, producing a total return of 156% in the past five years (as of Jan. 26). There is a key reason to press pause on the top banking entity, though. Should investors looking to put money to work in the financial services industry consider buying Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) instead?Image source: JPMorgan Chase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
