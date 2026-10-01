NextEra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012
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01.10.2026 17:02:00
Should You Forget NextEra Energy and Buy This Nuclear Stock Instead?
Admittedly, I am quite bullish on NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and for dividend investors, it has long been a favorite. Yet today I'll make the case for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) as potentially the better long-term buy. Here's why.
Constellation operates the most nuclear-energy-producing facilities in the U.S. Data centers require power nonstop, and Constellation can meet those needs with its carbon-free, around-the-clock nuclear capabilities. While NextEra is moving into nuclear as well, the process to get up and running takes time, and Constellation is already there.
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|NextEra Energy Inc
|67,76
|-0,12%