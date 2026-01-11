NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
11.01.2026 22:15:00
Should You Forget Nvidia and Buy These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Right Now?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the king of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. It has built a nice moat, particularly in large language model (LLM) training, as its CUDA software solution became the de facto way to program graphics processing units (GPUs) for AI workloads during the very early days when AI was in its early days of development. That has helped give the company an approximate 90% market share in the GPU space. Meanwhile, its revenue has soared nearly tenfold in the past three years, and its shares have risen nearly 1,200% to make it the largest company in the world. At the same time, the company is starting to see increased competition, and its market share has nowhere to go but down. While Nvidia still has a bright outlook, let's look at two alternative AI chip stocks that could have even bigger upside. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
