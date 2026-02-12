NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
12.02.2026 12:45:00
Should You Forget Nvidia and Buy These 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Instead?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is still the king of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, but Nvidia stock has been slowing down. Although the stock is trading up 1,220% over the past five years, it's gained only 3% over the past six months.While the company continues to demonstrate high growth and incredible opportunity, the market appears wary.If you're looking for the next millionaire-maker stock, you might want to look somewhere else. While I don't recommend forgetting Nvidia entirely, and I believe it can still add value to a strong portfolio, risk-tolerant investors might consider other avenues to millionaire status.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
13.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|NYSE-Handel: So steht der Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: nachmittags Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)