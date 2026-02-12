NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

12.02.2026 12:45:00

Should You Forget Nvidia and Buy These 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Instead?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is still the king of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, but Nvidia stock has been slowing down. Although the stock is trading up 1,220% over the past five years, it's gained only 3% over the past six months.While the company continues to demonstrate high growth and incredible opportunity, the market appears wary.If you're looking for the next millionaire-maker stock, you might want to look somewhere else. While I don't recommend forgetting Nvidia entirely, and I believe it can still add value to a strong portfolio, risk-tolerant investors might consider other avenues to millionaire status.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
