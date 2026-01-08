Palantir Aktie
Should You Forget Palantir and Buy These 2 Tech Stocks Instead?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the hottest stocks in the market for the past two years and for good reason. The company has seen its revenue growth accelerate every quarter for the past two years as the U.S. government embraces artificial intelligence (AI) to modernize its military and intelligence operations, and U.S. commercial customers flock to its AI Platform (AIP). Last quarter, its revenue climbed by 63%, with U.S. commercial revenue growth soaring 121% and U.S. government revenue up 52%.Image source: Getty Images.The company's success in the commercial space is driven by AIP, which has become an AI operating system that can help customers leverage large language models (LLMs) to better solve real-world problems. It does this by gathering all an organization's data from disparate sources and then organizing it into an ontology that then links the data to physical assets and real-life processes. This helps reduce AI hallucinations (giving inaccurate information), letting AIP be used to help solve a wide breadth of problems across various industries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
