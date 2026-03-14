Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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14.03.2026 18:57:00

Should You Forget Palantir and Buy These 2 Tech Stocks Instead?

It's been a tough year in the software space, but one stock that has shone is Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). While most software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks have seen steep sell-offs, Palantir shares have doubled in value over the past year. Meanwhile, the company has been on a tear, with it reporting 10 straight quarters of accelerating revenue growth.Palantir cut its teeth as a leading government defense contractor; its Gotham platform can gather and analyze data from a large array of sources and help unearth prospective threats. The U.S. government remains its largest customer, and this business continues to grow at a brisk pace. The company continues to win new contracts, and last quarter saw its U.S. government revenue climb 66% year over year to $570 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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