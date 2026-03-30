Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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30.03.2026 05:15:00
Should You Forget Palantir and Buy These 2 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks Instead?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the most impressive growth stories in the market over the past few years. Its revenue growth has accelerated for 10 straight quarters, as commercial customers flocked to its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which essentially acts as an AI operating system. While Palantir is a premier AI company, the stock comes with an absurd valuation, trading at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 47. That type of multiple leaves little upside potential over the medium term, which is why these two more under-the-radar stocks involved in agentic AI orchestration look like better buys.UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is in the middle of transitioning from a pure play in robotic process automation (RPA) into an agentic AI orchestration platform with its Maestro platform. The thing that really helps differentiate the company is that Maestro can manage both software bots and third-party AI agents. Given that software bots can automate simple repetitive rule-based tasks at a fraction of the cost of AI agents, this can help save customers money and is a strong selling point.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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