Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
21.01.2026 15:15:00
Should You Forget Realty Income and Buy Healthpeak Properties Instead?
Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the world's largest real estate investment trusts (REITs). It's also one of the most popular companies in the sector, thanks in part to its high-yielding, steadily rising monthly dividend. However, it's not the only REIT with a compelling monthly income stream. Here's a look at whether Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: DOC) is the better REIT to buy for monthly dividends.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.
|
19.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Realty-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Realty von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Realty-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Realty von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26