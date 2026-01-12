Sirius Corporation Aktie
ISIN: AU0000SIUAI7
|
12.01.2026 21:15:00
Should You Forget Sirius XM? This Stock Has Made Far More Millionaires.
Investors have closely watched Berkshire Hathaway's moves. That's why Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI), of which the conglomerate owns 37.1%, is an interesting business to look at, even though it hasn't been a winner. Over the past five years, shares in the satellite radio operator have tanked 63% (as of Jan. 9). This is a very discouraging trend that can make investors lose hope. Perhaps it's time to look elsewhere when thinking about places to park capital.Should you forget Sirius XM? There's another stock that has made far more millionaires.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
