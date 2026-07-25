Starlink Aktie
WKN DE: STAR01 / ISIN: US0000STAR01
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25.07.2026 11:05:00
Should You Forget SpaceX, Starlink, and Small Satellites? USAF Orders 2 Big Billion-Dollar Satellites From Boeing.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is building a constellation of 3,000-plus small "Amazon Leo" satellites to provide broadband internet service from low earth orbit. Blue Origin, Amazon's Jeff Bezos-founded cousin company, wants to build its own constellation of 5,400 small satellites to provide similar communication services specifically for enterprise, data center, and government customers. And of course, there's Starlink. With approximately 10,800 small satellites in orbit, the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX)-owned satellite communications business already dwarfs Amazon Leo and Blue Origin Terawave, combined. Viewed not in competition with the others, though, but in conjunction, Starlink helps demonstrate the global belief that large satellites have become passe -- and small satellites are the future. Or are they?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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