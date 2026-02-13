Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
13.02.2026 11:40:00
Should You Forget Tesla and Buy These 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Instead?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the quintessential hypergrowth stock for much of the last decade or more. But recently, it has entered a period of stagnancy. Its overall revenues have been flat to down since the end of 2023, and its operating income has slumped by more than half in the last few years.Global unit sales volumes for its electric vehicles have stopped growing. At the same time, the company is trying to pivot its focus to autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots, but has struggled to gain much traction in either space. It may be many years before those new business lines have a true impact on Tesla's bottom line.With this in mind -- and with Tesla's $1 trillion market cap as of this writing -- investors may be smart to avoid buying the stock right now. Here are two other potential millionaire-maker stocks you may want to consider adding to your portfolio instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!