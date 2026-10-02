Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.10.2026 12:10:00
Should You Forget Tesla and Buy These 3 Robotics Stocks Instead?
If you're interested in robotics as a real business, not just a fancy, broad, science fiction-esque idea, I don't think investors need Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to get that exposure during the next few years.
Tesla has talked openly about robots and automation. However, most of its actual results are still to come, and the company's revenue and earnings come from selling cars, energy products, and software tied to those businesses. The robot narrative is more promise than near‑term reality in my opinion, and that makes it hard to judge how much of today's valuation you're really paying for robotics versus everything else.
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