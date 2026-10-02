Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.10.2026 12:10:00

Should You Forget Tesla and Buy These 3 Robotics Stocks Instead?

If you're interested in robotics as a real business, not just a fancy, broad, science fiction-esque idea, I don't think investors need Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to get that exposure during the next few years.

Tesla has talked openly about robots and automation. However, most of its actual results are still to come, and the company's revenue and earnings come from selling cars, energy products, and software tied to those businesses. The robot narrative is more promise than near‑term reality in my opinion, and that makes it hard to judge how much of today's valuation you're really paying for robotics versus everything else.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten