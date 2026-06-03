Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.06.2026 22:15:00
Should You Forget the $2 Trillion SpaceX IPO and Buy This $7 Space Stock Instead?
With a targeted valuation of $2 trillion, SpaceX could become the largest IPO in history. As SpaceX's public debut inches closer, investor excitement around the space exploration economy might have just reached a fever pitch.Among the biggest beneficiaries of space stocks in recent months is Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE). Despite the company's operational struggles and persistent cash burn, Virgin Galactic's shares have gone parabolic in recent trading sessions -- rising from roughly $2 to more than $7 (as of June 1).This disconnect between business fundamentals and price action raises important questions about market psychology and the risks that come with momentum investing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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