14.04.2022 17:00:00
Should You Give Up on Novavax?
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) helped make a lot of investors richer in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The company's stock surged 2,700% in 2020. That's as investors bet it would be among the first to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market. But in recent times, Novavax has lost its momentum. The worries began last year when the biotech fell behind in submitting its vaccine candidate for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).Today, more than 35 countries have authorized the Novavax vaccine. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering the company's completed submission. Still, though, the shares are struggling. They've lost about 55% since the start of the year. So, right now, you may be asking yourself if it's time to give up on Novavax. Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
