OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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06.04.2026 19:30:00
Should You Hold Off on Buying Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks and Wait for the OpenAI IPO Instead?
This year could be a big one in the world of IPOs. One of the biggest companies to potentially go public in 2026 is OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. It's an enticing opportunity for investors to snag shares of what's become one of the most exciting companies in recent years. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been coming under pressure this year. Many of them have been coming off some terrific gains in recent years and may arguably be due for some adjustments in their valuations. Tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), for instance, is up around 1,200% in just the past five years.Are you better off holding off on investing in Nvidia or any AI stocks right now and instead just buying OpenAI stock when it becomes available?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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