ON Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 930124 / ISIN: US6821891057
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29.07.2026 15:05:00
Should You Ignore Vertiv? Why ON Semiconductor May Be The Better AI Infrastructure Stock Today
AI data center infrastructure company Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) and power and sensing chip company ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) offer investors different approaches to the AI infrastructure market. Vertiv obviously offers more up-front and near-term pure exposure to the AI investment theme, but I think ON Semiconductor offers more long-term upside potential.Hyperscalers are spending mammoth amounts on building out AI infrastructure, but it's less appreciated that the nature of AI spending will change over time. You can think of it as two heavily overlapping, loosely defined phases.First, there is the AI build-out phase, during which large language models (LLMs) are built and trained, and inference (running models to power autonomous agents) occurs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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