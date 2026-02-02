Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
02.02.2026 14:02:00
Should You Invest $1,000 in Broadcom Right Now?
While most of the investing attention in the artificial intelligence (AI) realm is directed toward Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is starting to gain momentum. Both companies are competing in the AI computing unit field, but Broadcom's product represents the next iteration that could really take off over the next few years.But is it worth a $1,000 investment right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
