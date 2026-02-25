Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh Aktie

WKN DE: A3EWLY / ISIN: AU0000297962

25.02.2026 23:05:00

Should You Invest $1,000 in Newmont Corporation (NEM) Right Now?

In soaring more than 18% year to date (as of this writing), the price of gold has ascended to a level that even the most optimistic gold bugs hardly thought possible just a couple of years ago. Despite the price of the yellow metal rising, many investors suspect there's plenty of room for it to run higher in the coming months, motivating them to consider leading gold stocks like Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM).But is Newmont stock a buy just because the price of gold is expected to rise? Let's dig in and take a closer look at this precious metals powerhouse.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
