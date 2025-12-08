Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

08.12.2025 19:47:00

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nvidia Right Now?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is up 37% year-to-date as we approach the end of 2025. That's about double the S&P 500's total return this year, which is certainly an impressive gain. However, it's a significant slowdown from previous years -- 239% in 2023 and 172% in 2024. In fact, it has gained 1,260% over the past five years, including a painful period when it lost more than half of its total value in 2022.Will that trend continue? And does it make sense to invest $1,000 in Nvidia stock today?Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
