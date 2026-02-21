Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
21.02.2026 05:13:00
Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now? 3 Things to Know First
If you're willing to wait a few more years for a pre-revenue company to finally convert its many signed customer agreements, then investing $1,000 in Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) now is a risky endeavor with huge potential upside. There are a few things you need to know about this fission technology and nuclear fuel recycling company first, though.Oklo is busy building advanced fission reactors called Aurora powerhouses. These powerhouses will meet the growing energy needs of data centers and in industries such as defense and manufacturing. It's important to note that Oklo already has several binding agreements and partnerships with major companies. Meta Platforms, Siemens Energy, and Liberty Energy are among the announced contracts. Oklo anticipates deploying its first reactors sometime in 2027. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
