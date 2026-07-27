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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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27.07.2026 19:37:50

Should You Invest $10,000 in SpaceX Stock Before Its First Earnings Release?

Sure, buying shares of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- you know it better as SpaceX -- before the Aug. 4 release of its second-quarter earnings could prove to be a brilliant trade. Analysts are only looking for a loss of $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.87 billion, after all. Anything even remotely better than that outlook could prompt a reversal of the 33% pullback from its post-IPO peak.The odds are still stacked against that outcome, however, for a few reasons.One of them is just that the echoes of this company's pre-IPO euphoria are still ringing while the crowd comes to grips with the fact that this unprofitable $1.5 trillion company is only expected to do on the order of $40 billion worth of business this year, en route to a top line of $73 billion next year. That should push it out of the red and into the black, but just barely.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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