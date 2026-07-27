Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.07.2026 19:37:50
Should You Invest $10,000 in SpaceX Stock Before Its First Earnings Release?
Sure, buying shares of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- you know it better as SpaceX -- before the Aug. 4 release of its second-quarter earnings could prove to be a brilliant trade. Analysts are only looking for a loss of $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.87 billion, after all. Anything even remotely better than that outlook could prompt a reversal of the 33% pullback from its post-IPO peak.The odds are still stacked against that outcome, however, for a few reasons.One of them is just that the echoes of this company's pre-IPO euphoria are still ringing while the crowd comes to grips with the fact that this unprofitable $1.5 trillion company is only expected to do on the order of $40 billion worth of business this year, en route to a top line of $73 billion next year. That should push it out of the red and into the black, but just barely.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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22:19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Ziel für Tesla auf 420 Dollar - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
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26.07.26
|European start-up with SpaceX ambitions aims for a $2bn valuation (Financial Times)
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26.07.26
|The Exploration Company with SpaceX ambitions aiming for a $2bn valuation (Financial Times)
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24.07.26
|Nach Bilanz-Einbruch: Cathie Wood steigt bei Tesla-Aktie groß ein (finanzen.at)
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24.07.26
|Aktien von Tesla und SpaceX im Fokus: Kommt jetzt der Musk-Megakonzern? Analyst sieht Fusion fast als sicher (finanzen.at)
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23.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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23.07.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 liegt schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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23.07.26
|Tesla-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Erlöse gesteigert - Gewinnerwartungen verfehlt (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|271,25
|-1,18%
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