Archer Aktie

Archer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.12.2025 04:21:00

Should You Invest $500 in Archer Aviation Right Now?

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based start-up that's trying to take the Wright Brothers' radical idea of flight to another level: electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft used as air taxis.Estimated by Morgan Stanley to be worth approximately $9 trillion by 2050, the eVTOL market is still in the nascent stages of growth. That kind of forecast makes Archer, which is trading at about $9 a share, seem like a potential millionaire maker. But is it? Is it worth a $500 investment?Archer Aviation is on the cusp of commercializing its electric air taxi service. But the definition of "cusp" depends on whom you talk to.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Archer Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Archer Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04:42 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen