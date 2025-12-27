Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
|
27.12.2025 04:21:00
Should You Invest $500 in Archer Aviation Right Now?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based start-up that's trying to take the Wright Brothers' radical idea of flight to another level: electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft used as air taxis.Estimated by Morgan Stanley to be worth approximately $9 trillion by 2050, the eVTOL market is still in the nascent stages of growth. That kind of forecast makes Archer, which is trading at about $9 a share, seem like a potential millionaire maker. But is it? Is it worth a $500 investment?Archer Aviation is on the cusp of commercializing its electric air taxi service. But the definition of "cusp" depends on whom you talk to.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Archer Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Archer Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!