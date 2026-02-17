NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
17.02.2026 19:29:29
Should You Invest $500 in Nvidia (NVDA) Right Now?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has rallied more than 23,000% over the past ten years. A large portion of that rally was driven by its skyrocketing sales of data center GPUs for AI applications, which replaced PC GPUs as its core business. Investors might be wary of buying Nvidia after those massive gains, since it's already the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $4.5 trillion. But could it be a good place to park a modest $500 investment?Image source: Getty Images.Nvidia's GPUs process parallel tasks, while traditional x86 CPUs are optimized for sequential tasks. That key difference makes them better suited for handling complex AI tasks. Nvidia now controls over 90% of the discrete GPU market, and most of the world's top AI companies use its GPUs to train their latest AI applications. It also locks in those clients with CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture), its proprietary programming platform optimized for its own chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
