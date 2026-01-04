Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
04.01.2026 21:48:00
Should You Invest $500 in Oklo Right Now?
Picture this. It's mid-October 2025, and you're a shareholder in the nuclear start-up Oklo (NYSE: OKLO). You bought shares in January 2025, and your initial $10,000 stake has climbed roughly 480% to reach about $58,000.Not bad for a nuclear start-up. Until it started selling off. Fast-forward to Dec. 31, 2025, and that same position would be worth about $23,850.That's still a strong return for a company with no meaningful revenue, but investing is about the future. If Oklo were to repeat 2025's 238% jump, $500 invested today would be worth about $1,690 in a year. We don't know what the stock will do this year, but if you're interested in Oklo, let's take a look at what you'll be buying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
