Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
29.01.2026 17:15:00
Should You Invest $500 in Tesla Right Now?
Few, if any, megacap stocks elicit the same intense emotions among investors as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Many of those strong opinions are tied to Tesla's status as anything but a value stock. At the end of the third quarter, it sported a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 297 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 18.5. Under any circumstances, those are elevated figures, especially given that sales are declining. Tesla's recently unveiled 2025 sales targets indicate Cybertruck sales tumbled 48% year over year, while the S, X, and Y models also experienced volume dips. Only the Model 3 posted an annual sales increase, and it was just 1.3%. Declining sales and a lofty valuation may appear to be a toxic brew, but Tesla's other bets could reward investors. Here's how.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
