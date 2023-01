Should You Invest in Airbnb in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The short-term rental and experience company Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) had high hopes for 2022 with consumers' pent-up demand for travel. However, its stock was roughly cut in half as the company faces macro pressures like worsening foreign exchange rates and weaker consumer confidence that could lead to less revenue in the short term. Despite those concerns, here are three reasons why there's never been a better time to buy Airbnb.Whether it's pent-up demand for travel, more people working remotely, or guests desiring more space, Airbnb is more popular than ever. For the third quarter of 2022, Airbnb customers booked 99.7 million nights and experiences, up 25% compared to Q3 2021, generating revenue of $2.9 billion, up 29% from Q3 2021. Continue reading