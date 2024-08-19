|
19.08.2024 17:53:00
Should You Invest in Alphabet Ahead of the DOJ's Next Moves?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) suffered a major setback on Aug. 5 after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) ruled that Google had illegally monopolized the online search and text advertising markets. In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland called the antitrust victory a "historic win for the American people" which showed that "no company -- no matter how large or influential -- is above the law".That ruling clears the way for another trial, in which the DOJ will directly target Google's dominance of the display advertising market, on Sept. 9. Several recent reports suggest the DOJ could push for a breakup of the tech giant through the divestments of its Android operating system and Chrome web browser, or force Google to share more of its data with other advertising platforms while introducing tighter restrictions for its AI-driven services.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.24
|‘Fortnite’ returns to iPhone and Android in EU after antitrust fight (Financial Times)
|
15.08.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Alphabet C (ex Google) von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|Google: Hacker haben es auf US-Wahlkampfteams und Israel abgesehen (dpa-AFX)
|
14.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Alphabet-Aktie in Rot: Google-Schwester Waymo - Keine Hupkonzerte mehr bei Robotaxis (dpa-AFX)
|
14.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 mittags im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Analysen
|06.06.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.06.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.06.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.01.24
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|150,82
|0,63%