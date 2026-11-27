If you wanted to purchase Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) stock last week but couldn't get shares at the initial public offering (IPO) price of $83, you didn't have to wait very long for another opportunity.

Anthropic stock closed at $97.17 on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq but fell below $83 by Nov. 24 -- just its fourth day as a publicly traded company.

I think that Anthropic is a great company, and I'm fired up about the IPO. But I also have no interest in investing anytime soon -- because I've seen way too many big tech stocks fall before they can find their footing.

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