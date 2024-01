Should You Invest in Nikola Stock Right Now?

Hype ran hot in the summer of 2020, when reverse mergers were in vogue and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) garnered Wall Street's attention as an electric-truck maker to watch. Holding Nikola stock turned out to be an unfortunate strategy, however, as not selling would have turned a $2,000 investment into just $40.Yet where some folks see carnage, others may see opportunity. Should investors with a speculative streak apply the "buy when there's blood in the streets" principle to Nikola stock in 2024?It's worth considering, as it might seem that the market must have priced Nikola 's woes into the stock by now. Still, even at fire-sale prices, Nikola stock looks more likely to approach zero than make you a hero.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel