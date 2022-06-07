Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Should You Invest in Nvidia Right Now?
It has been a trying time for investors across the technology space, even those holding shares of best-in-class, profitable companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia pioneered the use of graphics processing units (GPUs), and not just for high-end gaming and visualization. It also adapted the parallel-processing capabilities of GPUs to help accelerate artificial intelligence applications, which require huge amounts of extremely fast processing power.While macroeconomic headwinds have taken down the stock from its peak in November, there are still a lot of positive things going on at Nvidia, and it has an exciting pipeline of innovation. So after a steep decline that has it trading more than 40% below its high -- and with a bit of bounce underway in recent weeks -- is now the time to buy this all-star chip stock? During a challenging quarter for the economy, Nvidia continued to shine. Its first quarter revenue rose 46% year over year to $8.29 billion, and adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings gained 49% to $1.36 per share. Both figures beat analysts' consensus expectations. However, Nvidia did guide for a sequential revenue decline due to a $500 million headwind caused by the latest COVID-19 lockdowns in China (which it expects to sap $400 million in gaming revenue) and sales not being made in Russia ($100 million in data center revenue). While the lost revenue from Russia may never be recovered, the missing sales to customers in China should reappear as the country lifts restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing.Continue reading
