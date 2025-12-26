Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
|
26.12.2025 19:22:00
Should You Invest in Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk in 2026?
Is there a more popular health trend right now than GLP-1 agonist obesity drugs such as Ozempic? Probably not. Ironically, though, investing in Ozempic, or rather in its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), hasn't gone very well this year.Shares have fallen by 40% in 2025. Competition from Eli Lilly's similar drug, Zepbound, and from telehealth companies selling compounded versions of Ozempic pressured Novo Nordisk's business to the point that the company fired its CEO earlier this year.Investing in a cold stock like Novo Nordisk can feel a bit scary, but things could be starting to heat up again for the pharmaceutical giant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
