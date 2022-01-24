Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
24.01.2022 12:00:00
Should You Invest in Pfizer in 2022?
Historically, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) hasn't been a big mover when it comes to stock performance. Over the past 10 years, the S&P 500 Index has outperformed this big pharma company. But momentum is picking up for Pfizer. Last year, it beat the benchmark index -- Pfizer climbed 60%, while the S&P 500 advanced 27%.And the Pfizer of today doesn't look a lot like the Pfizer of a few years ago. The company in 2020 completed a spinoff of its Upjohn business -- removing an element that had been weighing down revenue. Today, Pfizer has many blockbusters, a new coronavirus treatment on the market, and a full pipeline. So, should you invest in this drugmaker in 2022?image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
|11.01.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.12.21
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.12.21
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.21
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
