04.02.2022 12:45:00
Should You Invest in Plymouth Industrial REIT Right Now?
Industrial real estate is booming. Vacancy rates are the lowest on record and demand for industrial space has sent rental rates soaring. Robust long-term growth thanks to international supply chain issues and the growth of e-commerce means demand isn't slowing anytime soon. But investors who want to jump into this industry don't have many good options to choose from. Most real estate investment trusts (REITs), while still strong investments in their own respect, are richly valued right now. That is, aside from Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM).This newer industrial REIT, which specializes in the ownership and leasing of warehouses and small-to-midsize light industrial and small-bay warehouses , is getting a lot of investor attention after it outperformed all major peers in the industrial subsector last year. With shares now down 10% this year, let's take a closer look at whether investing in Plymouth Industrial REIT is a good move right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
