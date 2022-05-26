|
Should You Invest in Prologis Right Now?
When investors get an investment idea in their heads, they often take it to frightening extremes. The brutal correction in the online space in 2000 is a prime example.But there's a similar online trend that's gotten a lot of attention lately, namely the growth in online shopping. That's taken the shares of Prologis (NYSE: PLD) sharply higher over the past decade. Is it worth owning this warehouse-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) now that it has pulled back from recent highs?Prologis' stock is up roughly 275% over the past 10 years. That compares to 190% or so for the S&P 500 index and a scant 50% for the average REIT, using the Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF as a proxy. That's some pretty clear outperformance.Continue reading
