Should You Invest in the Stock Market Now or Wait for a Pullback? History Offers a Clear Answer.

After a volatile post-election market, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) now sits about 4% below its all-time high, but the Nasdaq-100 is down by roughly 11%. Anybody waiting to buy the dip certainly has an opportunity right now. But whether they take it is something else altogether.

Down markets tend to bring out some of the worst behaviors for investors. Instead of looking at scenarios like right now as chances to buy stocks on sale, they tend to view them as risky situations where stocks could fall further. Some people get so consumed with trying to find the bottom that they end up missing out on the opportunity altogether.

Investing is one of the few things where doing less is often rewarded more. But people tend to wonder about whether stocks are too expensive, or stocks could drop more, or some economic disaster is imminent. This kind of analysis paralysis can actually damage returns because they wait for something to happen that never comes.

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