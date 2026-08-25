WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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25.08.2026 18:15:00
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF? Here's My Honest Take.
One of the biggest advantages of ETFs is that they make building a portfolio very simple. With a single stock fund, you could own hundreds, if not thousands, of different companies in one investment. And if you wanted the simplest possible solution, you could own the entire global equity market in just one ETF.That's what the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT: VT) is. It includes more than 10,000 stocks in total, covering companies of all sizes from the United States, developed foreign markets, and emerging markets. If you want the broadest possible coverage of global stocks, it's ideal. But it's not the ideal choice for everyone.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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