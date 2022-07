Should You Invest With SpaceX in This Micro-Cap?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) is a 3D printing company that manufactures high-end parts for spaceships and rocket engines among a few other things. The company is tiny, with a $350 million market cap, and growing quickly (more than 900% revenue growth in its most recent quarter).Before you get too excited, the company had only $38 million in revenue during the past 12 months. So it's very, very early. In fact, Velo3D burned $37 million in cash in Q1, and it's down to $186 million. So like a lot of start-ups, Velo3D might die an early death (particularly if the economy lurches into a recession).Nonetheless, I'm bullish on this little company, and I've started buying shares. So why do I want to own this tiny stock?