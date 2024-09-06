|
06.09.2024 12:45:00
Should You Load Up on Super Micro Computer Stock While It's Down 60% From Its All-Time High?
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) was one of this year's best-performing stocks, even outpacing Nvidia. However, it has fallen on hard times after a poorly received earnings report and a short-seller announcement. The stock now sits more than 60% off its all-time highs after combining these two factors and a general sell-off due to extreme valuation.With the stock now at this low point, many investors (including myself) may wonder whether shares might be a steal at these levels. Let's take a look, as there is a lot to be excited and concerned about.Super Micro Computer (often called Supermicro) provides components necessary for building large-scale data centers and servers. Because of the high demand for extreme computing power to train artificial intelligence (AI) models, Supermicro is seeing a demand spike similar to that of Nvidia for its products.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!