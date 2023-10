Should You Load Up On This 1 Dividend Stock?

There are excellent reasons to invest in dividend stocks beyond their regular payouts. Growing a dividend requires companies to deliver solid financial results regularly, and the longer a corporation can keep things going, the more it says about the strength of its operations. Furthermore, investors who choose to reinvest dividends can boost long-term returns. Over several decades, a substantial percentage of market returns are due to dividends being reinvested.Of course, not all income stocks are equally promising. But one that looks attractive right now is drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). Here is why.AbbVie was once a division of the medical device giant Abbott Laboratories. The two companies officially divorced in 2013. But it is through this legacy that AbbVie is considered a Dividend King -- one of the most elite group of dividend payers on the market. What does it take to be a Dividend King? Companies must have raised their payouts for at least 50 consecutive years without interruptions. AbbVie officially joined this group in 2022, nine years after splitting from Abbott.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel