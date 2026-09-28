Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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28.09.2026 07:00:24
Should you lock into a fixed-rate savings account paying 5.25%?
Savers face a dilemma: lock down the deals now or wait, with offers tipped to ‘get even better’
Returns on the top fixed-rate savings accounts are at their highest level in years and still climbing, with some now paying up to 5.25%.
It leaves those with money to put away facing a choice: lock into some of the best interest rates on offer in several years or hold your nerve in the hope they get even better?Continue reading...
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