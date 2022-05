Should You Really Be Buying Stocks Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As of May 20, the S&P Index of 500 of America's biggest companies was down a sizable 18% year to date. The Nasdaq stock market was down much more -- 27%. Big drops understandably get many investors rattled, sending them heading for the doors. Indeed, lots of investors selling is what sends the overall stock market south in the first place.With all that panic and all that selling going on, what should you do? Well, there's a good case to be made that you should buck the crowds and buy stocks. Here's a look at whether you should do so.