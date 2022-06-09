|
Should You Really Be Buying Stocks Right Now?
The S&P 500 is firmly in correction territory after selling off more than 10% since the start of the year. In fact, it's flirted with a 20% decline, which would meet the dictionary definition of a bear market.It can be scary to invest during a bear market. The fear that prices will continue to drop after you put money in can prevent you from buying at all. But waiting for a better opportunity to buy stocks -- regardless of whether we're in a bear or bull market -- is a fool's errand.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
