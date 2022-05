Should You Really Be Investing in Crypto Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cryptocurrency market has taken a beating over the last few months, to put it mildly. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are both down roughly 57% since their peaks in November. Cardano has fallen by roughly 75% in that time frame, and Solana, one of the breakout stars of the crypto world, has dropped by nearly 80%.The crypto sector has also been rocked after controversy surrounding stablecoin TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST). After the stablecoin lost its peg to the U.S. dollar , its sister cryptocurrency Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) lost more than 98% of its value within 24 hours.Not only is this bad news for LUNA investors, but it has also shaken many investors' faith in all stablecoins -- and perhaps cryptocurrency, in general. If you're already invested in crypto or are considering it, is now really the right time? Here's what you need to know.Continue reading