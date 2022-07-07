|
07.07.2022 15:15:00
Should You Really Be Investing In Crypto Right Now?
Last November, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) hit their all-time highs of more than $68,000 and $4,800, respectively. Many other smaller cryptocurrencies were also lifted by that rising tide.But today, Bitcoin trades at about $20,000 while a single Ether token is worth roughly $1,100. Many of the smaller altcoins -- such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) -- fared even worse.That dizzying crash was largely caused by rising interest rates, which drove investors away from more speculative investments; the alarming failures of "stablecoins" like TerraUSD; tightening regulations for the crypto market; and liquidity issues at several cryptocurrency exchanges. Pricey publicity stunts -- including Coinbase's (NASDAQ: COIN) Super Bowl ad and Matt Damon's Crypto.com commercial -- also suggested the market was bubbling over.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!