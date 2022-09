Should You Really Be Investing in Crypto Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The crypto market is no stranger to volatility, but the past year has been particularly rough. Despite a slight rally over the past several weeks, the biggest cryptocurrencies are still down substantially from their all-time highs.The price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), for example, is down roughly 66% since its peak in November. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down more than 71% from its high, and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has tumbled by a whopping 86%.With some investors concerned that a market crash could be looming, is now really the right time to be investing in crypto? It depends.Continue reading